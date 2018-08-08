Air France-KLM CEO candidates must be treated fairly -pilots' union

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - France’s SNPL airline pilots’ union called on Wednesday for the impartial treatment of candidates looking to be the new chief executive of Air France KLM , as speculation intensifies over who might get the job.

The SNPL, the most powerful pilots’ union inside the Air France unit, issued its statement after Le Monde reported that the group’s nominations committee had picked Benjamin Smith, Air Canada’s chief operating officer, as its preferred candidate for CEO.

Air France-KLM has been hunting for a new boss since Jean-Marc Janaillac resigned in May after staff rejected a pay offer aimed at ending costly strikes. In the job for less than two years, Janaillac’s departure underscored the challenges of reforming Air France in the face of union resistance. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Lough)