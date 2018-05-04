FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 4:32 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Air France employees reject salary package, CEO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Air France employees rejected a pay deal on Friday, a setback for the company in a dispute that has seen over a dozen strikes and cost the company some 300 million euros.

That prompted CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac to say he would resign.

Air France said on Twitter: “#AirFrance staff consultation on the proposed pay agreement: with a participation rate of 80.33 percent, the result of the vote is “No” at 55,44 percent.” (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
