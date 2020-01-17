Air France-KLM CEO sees room for improvement on fleet efficiency

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM chief executive Ben Smith said on Friday that an order swap last year had simplified the two airlines’ fleets and would reduce costs, but acknowledged the group’s fleet operations were still not as efficient as he had hoped.

“Are they operating as efficiently as I thought possible? No,” Smith, who took over the helm of the airline group in 2018, told the Anglo-American Press Association in Paris.

“Is there more to do? I think yes.”

Air France-KLM said in June that its separate Air France and KLM airline units would be swapping some remaining orders from Boeing and Airbus. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Kevin Liffey)