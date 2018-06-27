Air France-KLM says its search for new CEO is continuing

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Air France KLM said on Wednesday that its search for a new chief executive was continuing, adding it hoped to reach a decision “as quickly as possible”.

The airline made the statement after its board met in Amsterdam this week for an annual strategy seminar.

“The board has reviewed the progress made on the mid-term strategic plan for Air France-KLM Group. This will be the basis for the group strategic orientations to be decided by the future governance,” the statement said.

“During this meeting, the recruitment process for the future governance has also been presented and discussed...This process continues in line with the initial objective set by the board, aimed at implementation as quickly as possible,” it added.

French media reported earlier this week that KLM, the Dutch airline part of the group, and Delta Airlines - which has an 8.8 percent stake - had expressed opposition towards possible plans to name Veolia chief financial officer Philippe Capron as new Air France KLM CEO.

Air France-KLM’s former chief executive Jean-Marc Janaillac resigned last month after staff rejected a new pay offer. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)