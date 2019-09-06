Prosecutors appeal dropping of Air France charges over 2009 crash

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - French prosecutors said on Friday they are appealing against a decision by magistrates not to prosecute Air France over the 2009 crash of a passenger aircraft flying from Rio de Janeiro and Paris.
Prosecutors had recommended that Air France stand trial over the crash, in which all 228 people on board were killed, but magistrates later overruled the prosecutors and dropped the charges.
Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry Writing by Matthias Blamont and Christian Lowe Editing by Louise Heavens