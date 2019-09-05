French court drops charges against Air France on case over 2009 crash

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - French magistrates have dropped charges against Air France-KLM and Airbus in the case of a fatal crash in 2009 involving a flight between Rio de Janeiro and Paris which killed all 228 people on board, a judicial source said on Thursday.

The magistrates overruled the prosecutors investigating the case, who had recommended that Air France stand trial over the crash in July.

The magistrates followed the prosecutors’ recommendation to drop the charges against Airbus. (Reporting by Sophie Louet and Inti Landauro Editing by Christian Lowe)