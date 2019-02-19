Air France board reappoints Elbers at KLM -Dutch broadcaster NOS

AMSTERDAM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The board of Air France has decided to reappoint Dutchman Pieter Elbers as CEO of its most profitable subsidiary KLM, Dutch national broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The company’s board is meeting in Paris ahead of the company’s 2018 earnings report on Wednesday.

Doubts about whether Air France’s new CEO Ben Smith, who is seeking greater integration of the company’s subsidiaries, would reappoint Elbers prompted an outcry from KLM employees and a meeting between Smith and the Dutch foreign minister last week. (Reporting by Toby Sterling)