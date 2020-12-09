Dutch court sees no need to block state aid for airline KLM

AMSTERDAM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Wednesday dismissed a demand by Greenpeace to block the 3.4 billion euros ($4.12 billion) of state aid granted to airline KLM earlier this year.

The environmentalist group had asked the court last month to block the aid for the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, as it said the government had failed to force the airline to make its business more sustainable. ($1 = 0.8247 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Louise Heavens)