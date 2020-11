PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Bloomberg TV he could guarantee the survival of Air France, which like many airlines around the world has been hit hard by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Le Maire said in the interview that he hoped to keep the alliance between Air France and KLM as it was in the interests of both the Netherlands and France. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Edmund Blair)