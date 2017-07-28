Air France-KLM upbeat on pricing as bookings improve

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM offered more optimism than rivals on pricing for the rest of the year, after good travel demand resulted in better than expected second-quarter profits.

The Franco-Dutch carrier said unit revenues had risen 1.5 percent in the second quarter after falling 0.5 percent in the first quarter.

"We believe we will see slightly positive unit revenues throughout the whole of second half, but some of our rivals are more cautious," Chief Financial officer Frederic Gagey told journalists.

The results come a day after the carrier announced a new transatlantic joint venture with Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic, and deals for Delta and China Eastern to enter its share capital.

Air France-KLM reported second-quarter operating profit of 496 million euros ($579.63 million), against a forecast in a Reuters poll for 473 million.