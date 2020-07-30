Company News
July 30, 2020 / 5:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Air France-KLM plans gradual capacity ramp-up after Q2 loss

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM reported a 1.55 billion euro ($1.8 billion) quarterly operating loss on Thursday, as the coronavirus crisis crippled global air travel.

Revenue plunged 83% to 1.182 billion euros in April-June, Air France-KLM said.

The Franco-Dutch airline group, which swung to a 2.61 billion euro net loss, also said it expects to operate at 45% of its year-earlier capacity in the third quarter, and at 65% in the final quarter of 2020.

$1 = 0.8475 euros Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Jan Harvey

