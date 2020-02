PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Trade unions representing pilots at Air France’s ‘HOP!’ airline said on Wednesday that they had voted to extend their strike action.

The unions said in a statement that their strike, which had begun on Feb. 24, would carry on through to Feb 27 and then for one day per week through to April. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam)