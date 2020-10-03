KLM plane in Bucharest searched after bomb threat, no explosives found

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - KLM flight KL1376 from Bucharest to Amsterdam was evacuated before departure on Saturday following a bomb threat, which later appeared to have been a false alarm, a spokeswoman for the Dutch airline said.

All passengers and crew left the plane safely, after which local authorities searched it without finding any explosives on board, spokeswoman Gerrie Brand told Reuters.

The flight to Amsterdam will now leave on Sunday, Brand added.