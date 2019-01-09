Air France KLM December passenger numbers rise, but protests hit revenues

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Air France KLM reported higher passenger traffic figures for December, although the airline added that anti-government protests in France had hit its revenues.

The company said the protests, which have been marred by violence and have led to disruption in shopping areas and the transport network, were estimated to have had a negative impact of around 15 million euros ($17 million) on revenues.

Air France KLM added that it carried around 7.7 million passengers in December, up 3.6 percent from last year.