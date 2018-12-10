Air France KLM reports higher November traffic figures

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Air France KLM, which along with others in the French tourism sector is grappling with the effects of violent protests in Paris this month, reported higher passenger figures for November.

The airline carried 7.6 million passengers last month, up 3.3 percent from a year ago, while its load factor - a measure of how full planes are - rose 0.7 percentage points to 86.3 percent.

On Sunday, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said the anti-government protests would have a “severe impact” on the domestic economy. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)