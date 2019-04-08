Industrials
Air France KLM's March passenger numbers rise 3.4 pct y/y

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - Air France KLM, which has been the subject of political tensions between France and the Netherlands, on Monday reported a rise in its March passenger numbers compared with the previous year.

The airline said it carried a total of 8.3 million passengers in March, up 3.4 percent from a year earlier.

However, Air France KLM’s March passenger load factor - an industry metric that measures how much of an airline’s passenger carrying capacity is used - dropped by 0.3 percentage points to 87.6 percent.

In February, the Netherlands quietly amassed a 14 percent stake in Air France KLM, almost matching the 14.3 percent held by the French state.

The move triggered a diplomatic spat between France and the Netherlands, although both countries have since sought to play down those tensions. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

