PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Unions at Air France called on Friday for a four-day strike starting June 23 over a continued pay dispute that prompted the resignation of parent company Air France-KLM’s chief executive last month.

The pay dispute has already resulted in 15 days of walkouts this year, costing the group up to 400 million euros ($470.68 million). ($1 = 0.8498 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer Writing by Matthias Blamont Editing by David Goodman)