MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said on Tuesday it would have been ready to support the relaunch of struggling Italian carrier Air Italy but this would only have been possible with support of all shareholders.

Qatar Airways has a minority stake in Air Italy, with the other investor being regional airline Alisarda.

Qatar Airways and Alisarda have agreed to put Air Italy into liquidation. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by James Mackenzie)