Ryanair has no interest in buying Air Italy - CCO

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ryanair’s chief commercial officer on Thursday denied the carrier had any interest in buying struggling Air Italy.

Investors for the Italian carrier - Qatar Airways and the Aga Khan - put the struggling Italian carrier into liquidation on Tuesday, citing “persistent and structural market problems”.

“Let’s clear the room... We have no interest whatsoever in buying Air Italy. It would be pointless,” David O’Brien told reporters, in response to speculation by Italian media over Ryanair’s interest in Air Italy. (Reporting by ELiza Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)