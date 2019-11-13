French group Air Liquide confirms possible sale of German unit Schuelke

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide said it was examining the possible sale of its German unit Schuelke, confirming an earlier Reuters exclusive.

“Being at the very preliminary stage of this process, different scenarios are being reviewed and no assurance can be given that this will result in a divestment,” Air Liquide said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reuters had reported earlier this month that Air Liquide was putting Schuelke up for sale in a deal worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) as it seeks to streamline its operations and shed non-core assets, with investment bank JP Morgan advising Air Liquide on the matter. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton)