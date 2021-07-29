Air Liquide first-half sales beat expectations on industrial rebound

July 29 (Reuters) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide reported on Thursday better-than-expected sales for the first half, citing a strong rebound in industrial activities in the second quarter.

The company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, reported sales of 10.85 billion euros ($12.9 billion) for the first six months of the year, beating the 10.77 billion euros forecast by analysts in a company-provided poll.

The company reaffirmed its 2021 growth targets, aiming to further increase its operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth at constant exchange rates. ($1 = 0.8436 euros) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)