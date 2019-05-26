Air New Zealand orders 8 Boeing 787 jets for long-haul flights

May 27 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd said on Monday it had ordered eight Boeing Co 787 jets worth $2.7 billion at list prices, allowing it to open up longer non-stop routes, such as Auckland-New York.

The announcement confirmed a Reuters report last week that Boeing had beaten rival Airbus SE, which had proposed the A350 for the hotly contested deal.

The airline, which has Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC engines that have proven problematic on its existing fleet of 13 787s, announced it had switched to GE engines for the new order.