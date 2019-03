March 28 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd said on Thursday it was launching a two-year cost reduction programme as part of a business review to tackle slowing growth.

The national carrier said it was expecting to achieve an additional NZ$60 million ($41 million) in annualised savings over the two-year period, with the focus on both operational and overhead costs. ($1 = 1.4712 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)