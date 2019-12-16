UPDATE 1-Former New Zealand prime minister Key to retire from Air NZ board

(Adds chair’s statement, background)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Former New Zealand prime minister John Key will retire from Air New Zealand’s board of directors on March 31, the company said on Tuesday.

Key has held the position of an independent non-executive director on the board of the airline since Sept. 1, 2017.

He was prime minister for three consecutive terms between 2008 and 2016.

Key had indicated earlier this year that 2020 would possibly be his last as a director because of increasing commitments in New Zealand and overseas, Air NZ’s Chair Dame Therese Walsh said in a statement.

The former prime minister also serves as the chairman of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's New Zealand unit, which has been criticized by the central bank for shortfalls in managing internal risk controls.