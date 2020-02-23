Air New Zealand cuts 2020 outlook as coronavirus hits demand

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand on Monday cut its full-year outlook, as then impact from the coronavirus and subsequent capacity reductions appear set to offset benefits from lower jet fuel prices.

Air NZ said it expected earnings before other significant items and taxation to be between NZ$300 million and NZ$350 million for the year, from the previous range of NZ$350 million to NZ$450 million it had forecast earlier.

The airline added that the negative impact to earnings from the coronavirus was in the range of NZ$35 million ($22.2 million) to NZ$75 million as a result of coronavirus. ($1 = 1.5770 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)