Air New Zealand flags weaker earnings, citing engine issues

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand expects much weaker revenue growth and profit in its 2019 financial year, it said on Wednesday, citing higher costs after problems with some Rolls-Royce engines.

The airline said it expects pretax earnings of between NZ$340 million and NZ$400 million ($232 million to $273 million) for the year to June 30, against initial guidance of NZ$425 million to NZ$525 million. ($1 = 1.4641 New Zealand dollars)