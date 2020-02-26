Healthcare
February 26, 2020

Air New Zealand posts 8.8% fall in half-year profit

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd on Thursday reported an 8.8% fall in half-year adjusted pre-tax profit amid disruptions in Hong Kong and higher competition, and said it could handle short-term impacts from the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline’s profit before significant items and tax, its most closely watched measure, was NZ$198 million ($125.00 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31, down from NZ$217 million a year earlier.

Earlier this week, the carrier said it expected a net negative impact to its full-year earnings in the range of NZ$35 million to NZ$75 million as a result of the coronavirus and announced cuts to domestic and international capacity due to the fall in demand.

$1 = 1.5840 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

