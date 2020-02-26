UPDATE 1-Air New Zealand H1 profit falls, says CEO to review operations

(Adds details on CEO’s review, Chairman quote, dividend)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd on Thursday reported an 8.8% fall in half-year adjusted pre-tax profit and said its chief executive would conduct a review of the airline’s performance in his first 100 days in office.

The review of opportunities and risks by CEO Greg Foran would help decide potential changes to the future strategic direction of the airline, the company said.

The interim results were the first presented by Foran, a former senior executive at U.S.-based retailer Walmart Inc who returned to his home country to take up the new role earlier this month.

The airline’s profit before significant items and tax, its most closely watched measure, was NZ$198 million ($125.00 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31, down from NZ$217 million a year earlier.

Earlier this week, the carrier flagged a possible hit to full-year earnings in the range of NZ$35 million to NZ$75 million from the coronavirus outbreak and responded with a slew of measures to cope with weaker demand.

The airline temporarily suspended services into Shanghai and Seoul, and announced further capacity reductions in other markets showing signs of weakness, including Hong Kong and Japan.

“While the Covid-19 situation is dynamic, we have taken immediate steps to mitigate the impact of softer demand and I am confident that we have the ability to manage the expected short-term impacts effectively,” Chairman Therese Walsh said in a statement.

The airline maintained its interim dividend at 11 New Zealand cents per share, while operating revenue rose 3% during the half.