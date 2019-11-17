Industrials
November 17, 2019 / 10:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Air New Zealand to cancel some summer flights due to Rolls-Royce engine checks

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd said on Monday about 14,000 customers would be affected by cancellations this summer because of ongoing Rolls-Royce engine checks on its Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The national carrier said it had 10 Trent 1000 engines on its 787-9 fleet but that schedule changes were “now unavoidable”, adding that further changes may also be needed.

Rolls-Royce is asking operators of the engines to carry out more frequent maintenance because of an issue with its high-pressure turbine blades, Air NZ said.

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below