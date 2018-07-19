FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 8:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's AirAsia to hold press conference on developing long-haul ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s AirAsia Group Bhd said it would hold a media event on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur for a major announcement related to developing long-haul operations.

The press conference, timed to start at 5:30 p.m. (0930 GMT), follows speculation that the company will order new planes.

The announcement comes two days after Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes said AirAsia had not yet taken a decision on which aircraft manufacturer to pick. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
