Malaysia's AirAsia aims to raise $300 mln through U.S. listing of digital business

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd is considering a listing of its digital arm via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in the United States to raise at least $300 million, its chief said on Wednesday.

Group Chief Executive Tony Fernandes told Reuters in a virtual interview that a few SPACs focused on technology have approached the group, and AirAsia has engaged auditors for the deal.