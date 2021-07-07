Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Funds News

Malaysia's AirAsia aims to raise $300 mln through U.S. listing of digital business

By Reuters Staff

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd is considering a listing of its digital arm via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in the United States to raise at least $300 million, its chief said on Wednesday.

Group Chief Executive Tony Fernandes told Reuters in a virtual interview that a few SPACs focused on technology have approached the group, and AirAsia has engaged auditors for the deal.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Martin Petty

