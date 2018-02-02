FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
February 2, 2018 / 6:18 AM / in 2 hours

AirAsia CEO says looking at Boeing 787 for AirAsia X fleet growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Budget airline group AirAsia is looking at buying Boeing 787s to expand the fleet of its long-haul arm AirAsia X, Chief Executive Tony Fernandes said on Friday.

“AirAsia X will need more planes. We are now looking at (Airbus) 330 (and) 350s, (Boeing) 787,” Fernandes told reporters on the sidelines of a business forum in Manila.

The AirAsia group, which has already ordered A330s and A350s, has been exclusively linked to Airbus planes but industry experts say Boeing 787s could fit into its long-haul operations. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.