Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Airlines

AirAsia Indonesia to stop flights for a month from July 6

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of AirAsia Group Bhd will temporarily stop all flights for a month from July 6 to support the government’s effort to limit a spike in COVID-19 cases, the company said on Saturday.

In a statement on Twitter, the budget airline advised passengers to reschedule, turn their tickets into credits or apply for a refund. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up