May 29, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

India federal police files case against AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - India’s federal police force said on Tuesday it has filed a case against AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes in relation to the granting of a flying licence in the country.

Malaysia low-cost carrier AirAsia launched domestic flight operations in India in 2014, along with local joint venture partner Tata Sons.

A Central Bureau of Investigation spokesman said it was conducting searches at AirAsia’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai, without elaborating. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Alex Richardson)

