FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
May 30, 2018 / 1:42 AM / in an hour

AirAsia Group shares fall 4 pct after India files case against airline and CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 (Reuters) - Shares of AirAsia Group Bhd fell as much as 4.2 percent early on Wednesday after India federal police filed a case against the airline and its CEO Tony Fernandes.

Indian police said on Tuesday they have filed a case the airline, Fernandes and its domestic entity AirAsia India, over allegations of corruption and breaking rules in obtaining a flying licence.

Malaysia’s wider market was down 1.9 percent.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Liz Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.