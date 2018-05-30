AirAsia Group shares fall 4 pct after India files case against airline and CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 (Reuters) - Shares of AirAsia Group Bhd fell as much as 4.2 percent early on Wednesday after India federal police filed a case against the airline and its CEO Tony Fernandes.

Indian police said on Tuesday they have filed a case the airline, Fernandes and its domestic entity AirAsia India, over allegations of corruption and breaking rules in obtaining a flying licence.

Malaysia’s wider market was down 1.9 percent.