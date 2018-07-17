AirAsia's Fernandes says not decided on plane order, no plans to be at Farnborough

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 (Reuters) - AirAsia Group Bhd CEO Tony Fernandes said the group had not taken a decision on which aircraft manufacturer to pick for new plane orders and that he was not planning to go to the air show in Farnborough, England, this week.

“We haven’t made any decision. We definitely need more planes,” Fernandes told a news conference late on Tuesday after announcing an award won by his airline.

“No. I’m not planning to go anywhere right now,” he said in response to a question on whether he would travel to Farnborough this week.

Industry sources have said AirAsia is discussing the possible purchase of another 100 Airbus A321neo jets as the airline and Airbus go down to the wire in parallel negotiations for an expanded order for larger A330neo jets. (Reporting by Liz Lee and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Mark Potter)