KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 (Reuters) - AirAsia Group Bhd is not looking to switch to ordering aircraft from planemaker Boeing despite cancelling orders from Airbus last year, its chief executive officer Tony Fernandes said.

Fernandes said on a panel at the Reuters Next conference that the airline and Airbus “love each other” and are “joined at the hip”. (Reporting by Liz Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)