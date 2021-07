BANGKOK, July 7 (Reuters) - The process of listing Thai AirAsia on the local stock exchange will take about three to four more months, AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes told reporters on Wednesday.

“That’s being run by Bangkok Bank and is progressing quite nicely,” he said when asked about listing plans of its Thai unit. “Take about three, four more months.” (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)