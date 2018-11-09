Company News
AirAsia X considers switching part of Airbus order to narrowbody jets - CEO

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - AirAsia X Bhd, which has yet to firm up a tentative order for 34 Airbus A330neo widebody jets placed in July, is considering switching some of them to narrowbody A321neos, the CEO of its Malaysian arm said on Friday.

“This is something the team is discussing,” AirAsia X Malaysia CEO Benyamin Ismail told reporters on the sidelines of a CAPA Centre for Aviation conference.

He said the A321neos could be used in smaller markets where widebodies were too big or in off-peak seasons. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

