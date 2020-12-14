UPDATE 1-Malaysia's AirAsia X to raise $123 million in rights issue, new shares

(Adds more details)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) said on Monday it proposed raising 500 million ringgit ($123 million) through a rights issue to existing shareholders and a share subscription for new investors.

The airline, the long haul arm of AirAsia Group, said in a stock exchange filing that it intends to raise up to 300 million ringgit through the rights issue.

It also proposed issuing and allotting new shares through subscription by a special purpose vehicle, of up to 200 million ringgit shares, and an option for the vehicle to subscribe for additional 15% of the enlarged total number of AAX shares.

The fundraising will be undertaken after the completion of a $15.3 billion of debt restructuring scheme proposed in October to enable AAX to continue as a going concern, for which the airline is seeking the approval of its creditors.

AAX said it is now seeking to further reduce its share capital by 99.9%, shrinking the issued share capital to 1.53 million ringgit. It previously proposed a reduction by 90%.

The credit arising from the proposed share capital reduction will be used to offset part of its accumulated losses, it said.

“Shareholders funds after the capital reduction remains negative but the consolidation of shares post-capital reduction will provide a platform to seek fresh funding from existing shareholders,” the airline said in a statement.

Several creditors have intervened in the restructuring proceedings, and the airline said it will continue to engage with them to hopefully allay their concerns.

“The debt restructuring scheme is a prerequisite for the recapitalisation of the Company...and a comprehensive reset of the airline is required to provide a platform to rebuild and a vehicle attractive enough for investors to invest in,” it said.

The alternative to the scheme is a liquidation of the airline without any returns to creditors, it said. ($1 = 4.0510 ringgit)