Malaysian court orders AirAsia X to convene creditor meetings within 6 months

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s high court has ordered budget long-haul airline AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) to convene separate meetings with its different groups of creditors within 180 days from the date of order.

The meetings are for the purpose of “considering and, if thought fit, approving with or without modification the Proposed Debt Restructuring to be proposed by AAX and the creditors”, AAX said said in a bourse filing on Monday. It did not state the date of the order.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled that aircraft lessors and planemaker Airbus SE were to be treated as unsecured creditors, but that Airbus would be placed in a separate class from other unsecured creditors. The ruling was made last Friday, The Edge Financial Daily reported.

The airline has been looking to restructure 64.15 billion ringgit ($15.9 billion) of debt.

The carrier has also proposed a separate restructuring scheme for aircraft lessors that aims to address their concerns, citing the chance to recover rental losses, a document seen by Reuters showed. ($1 = 4.0380 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)