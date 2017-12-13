FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlin regrets EU decision on airline Niki as insolvency looms
Sections
Featured
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
environment
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2017 / 2:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Berlin regrets EU decision on airline Niki as insolvency looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The German government said it “greatly regrets” a decision by the European Commission to block Lufthansa’s planned purchase of airline Niki and it signalled insolvency for the Air Berlin subsidiary and the grounding of its flights.

“Due to the unexpected collapse in proceeds from the sale of Niki, it is possible that only a part of the government guaranteed loan from KfW (bank) to Air Berlin will be repaid,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert in a statement.

“The government will do everything it can to limit the damage to the tax payer,” he added.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.