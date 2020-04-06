Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 6, 2020 / 8:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Airbnb to get $1 bln investment from Silver Lake, Sixth Street Partners

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Airbnb said here on Monday investment firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners will invest $1 billion in the U.S. home rental company in a combination of debt and equity.

Reuters reported here in March that Airbnb held a phone meeting with bankers to discuss extending an existing $1 billion debt facility amid a slowdown in demand due to the novel coronavirus, citing a source who had participated in the meeting.

Airbnb lowered its internal valuation by 16% to $26 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below