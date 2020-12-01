Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
FACTBOX-Airbnb founders, investors win big in blockbuster IPO

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 1 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc is aiming for a valuation of
nearly $35 billion in its U.S. IPO, nearly 12 years after
founders Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk founded
a website in a loft that went on to revolutionize the hotel and
holiday home industry.
    The IPO, one of the largest and most anticipated U.S. stock
market debuts of 2020, will bring with it a blockbuster payday
for its founders and investors.
    Here's how much the stakes of some Airbnb executives and
large investors will be worth when calculated at the high end of
its IPO price range of $44 and $50 per share: 
    
 Executive/Investor  Designation  Stake value   Voting
                                                power
 Brian Chesky        Co-founder   $3.82 Bln     15.1%
                     and CEO                    
 Nathan Blecharczyk  Co-founder   $3.47 Bln     13.9%
                     and Chief                  
                     Strategy                   
                     Officer                    
 Joseph Gebbia       Co-founder   $3.47 Bln     13.9%
 Belinda Johnson     Director     $138.1 Mln    -
                     and former                 
                     COO                        
 Sequoia Capital     Investor     $4.01 Bln     16.4%
 Peter Thiel's       Investor     $1.33 Bln     5.4%
 Founders Fund                                  
 SilverLake          Investor     $251.3 Mln    -
 Partners                                       
                                                
 Sixth Street        Investor     $198.4 Mln    -
 DST Global (owned   Investor     $707.6 Mln    2.3%
 by Russian                                     
 billionaire Yuri                               
 Milner)                                        
 Airbnb Host         Support      $460 Mln      -
 Endowment           fund                       
 Source: Regulatory filings, Reuters calculations
    

    
 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Joshua
Franklin and Chibuike Oguh in New York
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
