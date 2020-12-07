Airbnb boosts IPO price range

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in its initial public offering after boosting its price range, setting it up for a blockbuster debut 13 years after it was founded as a website in a loft that went on to revolutionize the hospitality industry.

The U.S. home rental firm plans to sell 51.6 million shares at between $56 and $60 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday. It had earlier targeted a price range of between $44 and $50 per share for 51.9 million shares. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)