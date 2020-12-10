Airbnb shares set to sail past IPO price in stellar debut

The NASDAQ market site displays an AirBnb sign on their billboard on the day of their IPO in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Shares of Airbnb Inc were set to soar in the biggest U.S. stock market debut of 2020 on Thursday, capping a record year for new listings that has seen investors flock to tech darlings.

At 10:12 a.m. ET, the home rental firm’s shares were indicated to open at $149, more than double an upwardly revised initial public offering price of $68 apiece that raised $3.5 billion for the company.