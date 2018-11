Nov 26 (Reuters) - Home-renting company Airbnb Inc said on Monday it hired Amazon.com Inc veteran Dave Stephenson as chief financial officer.

Stephenson, who has been with Amazon for 17 years, was most recently vice president and CFO of e-commerce giant's worldwide consumer organization, Airbnb said in a statement here. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)