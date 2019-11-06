Airbnb to review "high risk reservations" following Halloween shooting

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc will start a 24/7 hotline and review “high risk reservations” following the Halloween shooting incident in California, the home rental platform said in an email to employees seen by Reuters.

The company has already banned “party houses” after the shooting incident last week, where five people were killed at a large Halloween gathering inside a rental home.

Airbnb will expand manual screening of “high-risk reservations” from Dec. 15 to identify suspicious reservations and start a verification process for all the listings on its platforms, according to the email. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)