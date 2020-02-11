Market News
February 11, 2020 / 6:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Airbnb swings to a loss as costs climb - WSJ

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Home rentals giant Airbnb Inc swung to a loss for the first nine months of last year as costs climbed sharply, The Wall Street Journal reported here on Tuesday, citing people close to the company.

The company posted a net loss of $322 million for the first nine months through September 2019, compared with a $200 million profit for the same period a year earlier, the report added.

In September last year, the company said it planned to list its shares in 2020.

It is widely expected to take a direct-listing route for its flotation.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comments. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below