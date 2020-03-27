Earnings Season
March 27, 2020 / 9:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Airbnb to halt all marketing, most hiring as losses mount - The Information

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Airbnb plans to halt all of its marketing, pause most hiring, and likely withhold employee bonuses as it tries to conserve cash amid a slide in bookings, CEO Brian Chesky told employees in a video conference call, The Information reported on Friday.

When asked about layoffs, Chesky told employees that nothing is off the table, the report bit.ly/39uYLRn said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The home rental start-up held a phone meeting with bankers on Wednesday to discuss extending an existing $1 billion debt facility as it grapples with a slowdown due to the coronavirus, Reuters had reported. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

